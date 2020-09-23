September 23, 2020

Thai royalist group submits 130k signatures opposing charter amendments

Royal Guard at Chakri Maha Prasat Throne Hall, Grand Palace, Bangkok

Royal Guard at Chakri Maha Prasat Throne Hall, Grand Palace, Bangkok. Photo: Xiengyod.


The Thai Pakdee royalist group submitted a list of 130,000 signatures, from people who oppose any changes to the current Constitution, to the speakers of the House of Representatives and the Senate Wednesday morning, as a joint sitting began debating constitutional changes, as proposed by the Government and Opposition.

A protest letter and the list of signatories were received by Supachai Somcharoen, the Deputy Speaker of the Senate.

