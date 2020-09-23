Thai royalist group submits 130k signatures opposing charter amendments

Thai royalist group submits 130k signatures opposing charter amendments1 min read
The Thai Pakdee royalist group submitted a list of 130,000 signatures, from people who oppose any changes to the current Constitution, to the speakers of the House of Representatives and the Senate Wednesday morning, as a joint sitting began debating constitutional changes, as proposed by the Government and Opposition.
A protest letter and the list of signatories were received by Supachai Somcharoen, the Deputy Speaker of the Senate.
By Thai PBS World