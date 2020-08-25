Tue. Aug 25th, 2020

Facebook to challenge Thai government’s demand to block group critical of monarchy

Facebook Headquarters at 1 Hacker Way,

Facebook Headquarters at 1 Hacker Way, Menlo Park, California 94025. Photo: Pexels.


Facebook said on Tuesday it was planning to legally challenge the Thai government after being “compelled” to block access within Thailand to a group with 1 million members that discusses the monarchy.

The social media giant late on Monday blocked access to the “Royalist Marketplace” group after the Thai government threatened legal action over failure to take down content deemed defamatory to the monarchy.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

