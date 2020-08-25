Facebook to challenge Thai government’s demand to block group critical of monarchy

Facebook to challenge Thai government’s demand to block group critical of monarchy1 min read
Facebook said on Tuesday it was planning to legally challenge the Thai government after being “compelled” to block access within Thailand to a group with 1 million members that discusses the monarchy.
The social media giant late on Monday blocked access to the “Royalist Marketplace” group after the Thai government threatened legal action over failure to take down content deemed defamatory to the monarchy.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World