PHITSANULOK: Two people were burned to death when a car they were travelling in caught fire after hitting a roadside tree in Muang district in the early hours of Monday.

The fatal crash occurred on Highway 126 at Ban Krang intersection in tambon Plai Chumphon shortly after midnight, said Pol Capt Anuwat Wattanakornkarun, deputy investigation chief at Muang police station.

Full story: Bangkok Post

CHINNAWAT SINGHA

BANGKOK POST