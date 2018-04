Storms damaged 41 houses in three villages in Nong Khai’s Fao Rai district on Sunday evening, district chief Charoenjit Suebsaowong said after surveying the sites the next morning.

Rain, high winds and hail swept through Ban Jab Mai (Moo 3), where 15 homes were damaged, Tha Hai Sok (Moo 4), affecting 20 homes, and Tha Samran (Moo 7), where six homes were affected.

Full story: The Nation

By Kamthorn Kongsombat

The Nation