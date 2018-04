Seven youths have been arrested for gang-attacking a 25-year old man until he passed out on a road in the municipal area of Nakhon Ratchasima during Songkran celebration on Saturday (Apr 14).

The seven youths were arrested by Nakhon Ratchasima police on Sunday and charged with assault, causing serious injuries to the victim and being drunk as they beat up the victim. Three other youths are still at large.

By Thai PBS