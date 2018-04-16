Monday, April 16, 2018
Home > Phuket > Chinese tourist dies of suspected heat stroke

Chinese tourist dies of suspected heat stroke

Tourist boats in Phuket
TN Phuket 0

PHUKET: A Chinese tourist was found dead on a day trip to Naka Yai Island earlier today (April 14) after succumbing to what police at this stage believe to be a fatal case of heat stroke.

Thalang Police were notified of the incident at about 3pm, when they were told that an emergency involving a Chinese tourist had occurred and that the tourist was being brought back to shore by speedboat to Ao Por in Pa Khlok, on Phuket’s east coast.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related Articles

Breaking News

Phuket, Thailand Not on Tsunami Warning List

Phi Phi Lay island, Thailand

Chinese tourist in ICU following drowning incident off Phuket

Breaking News

Australian Michelle Smith ‘killed for unpaid dinner bill’

Leave a Reply