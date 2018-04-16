Chinese tourist dies of suspected heat stroke

PHUKET: A Chinese tourist was found dead on a day trip to Naka Yai Island earlier today (April 14) after succumbing to what police at this stage believe to be a fatal case of heat stroke.

Thalang Police were notified of the incident at about 3pm, when they were told that an emergency involving a Chinese tourist had occurred and that the tourist was being brought back to shore by speedboat to Ao Por in Pa Khlok, on Phuket’s east coast.

Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News