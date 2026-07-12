British Tourists Rescued From Dangerous Surf At Phuket Beach

PHUKET, Thailand — Two British tourists were rescued and hospitalized after ignoring red-flag warnings and swimming in dangerous conditions at Nai Thon Beach, highlighting the severe risks posed by the southwest monsoon season along the island’s western coast.

Indian Tourist in Critical Condition After Ignoring Red Flags in Phuket

The incident occurred at approximately 12:20 p.m. on July 11, 2026, when lifeguards stationed at the beach spotted the two men struggling in the heavy, rough surf. Despite clear warnings that the sea was unsafe, the pair had entered the water and were quickly overwhelmed by the strong waves and dangerous rip currents. Lifeguards launched an immediate and rapid rescue operation, managing to pull both men from the water and bring them safely ashore.

Upon reaching the beach, the tourists were found to be unconscious. Lifeguards immediately administered emergency first aid on the sand, and both men subsequently regained consciousness. Emergency responders from the Sakhu Subdistrict Administrative Organisation arrived at the scene and transported the men to Thalang Hospital for further medical evaluation and treatment.

The tourists were later identified as 34-year-old Samuel Ernest Preston and 40-year-old Jacob William Scott. Hospital officials confirmed that both men were in stable condition following the ordeal and remained under close medical observation to monitor for any delayed complications from the near-drowning experience.

Two British tourists were rescued after getting into difficulty in rough seas at Nai Thon Beach, Phuket, despite red-flag warnings.

Lifeguards pulled both men from the water unconscious and performed first aid until they regained consciousness before they were taken to hospital.… pic.twitter.com/ZfQj9Yxfvu — Khaosod English (@KhaosodEnglish) July 11, 2026

The rescue took place in the Sakhu subdistrict of Thalang district, an area that regularly experiences treacherous sea conditions during the annual southwest monsoon season. At the time of the incident, authorities had already displayed red flags along the shoreline to explicitly warn visitors that entering the water was highly unsafe. Police noted that the rapid response of the beach lifeguards was instrumental in preventing a fatal outcome, as the rough conditions left the swimmers with little chance of自救.

Following the incident, local authorities issued a renewed and urgent warning for all visitors to exercise extreme caution when visiting the coast during the monsoon months. Officials strongly reminded beachgoers to strictly obey red-flag warnings, which indicate that sea conditions are considered too dangerous for swimming, and to follow the instructions of lifeguards at all times.

The case underscores the continuing and often hidden dangers posed by Phuket’s coastal waters during the rainy season. As hazardous sea conditions persist, authorities are expected to continue reinforcing public safety messages and increasing surveillance at beaches across the island to prevent further emergencies. Local media outlets, including Khaosod, reported that officials will maintain their heightened public awareness campaigns as long as the rough monsoon conditions remain.

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As the monsoon season continues, local government units and emergency services remain on high alert to ensure the safety of both residents and international visitors.

-Thailand News (TN)