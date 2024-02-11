Red flags flying on Krabi beaches as speed boat capsizes in rough seas

Red flags are being flown along the beaches in the Hat Noppharat Tara Mo Ko Phi-Phi National Park, to warn tourists not to swim in the sea due to strong winds.

A small speed boat, belonging to a naval officer, capsized at about noon today, about 300 metres from Hong Island, but all eight people on board are safe after being plucked from the sea by a tour boat from Phuket and being put ashore on Hong Island.

