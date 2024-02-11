Overstaying Taiwanese Fraud Suspect Apprehended in Pattaya

A joint operation by the Tourist Police Division 2 and Pattaya Police resulted in the arrest of a Taiwanese national wanted on fraud charges in his home country.

The suspect, Mr. Hsues Hua Liu, was arrested on Saturday, February 10th, due to his alleged involvement in a call center gang in Taiwan. Pattaya police said the 22-year-old suspect had fled to Pattaya to evade authorities in Taiwan.

By Aim Tanakorn
