Overstaying Taiwanese Fraud Suspect Apprehended in Pattaya

A joint operation by the Tourist Police Division 2 and Pattaya Police resulted in the arrest of a Taiwanese national wanted on fraud charges in his home country.

Thai Authorities Conduct Raids to Apprehend Taiwanese Tycoon Allegedly Involved in Murder Plot of His Adopted Son and Wife

The suspect, Mr. Hsues Hua Liu, was arrested on Saturday, February 10th, due to his alleged involvement in a call center gang in Taiwan. Pattaya police said the 22-year-old suspect had fled to Pattaya to evade authorities in Taiwan.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Aim Tanakorn

The Pattaya News

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!