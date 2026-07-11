Thai and Filipino Women Caught at Phuket with Over 32kg of Hidden Cannabis

PHUKET, Thailand — Customs officials and police have arrested a Thai woman and a Filipino national at Phuket International Airport after intercepting more than 32 kilograms of cannabis flower concealed in their luggage. The dual arrests, executed on July 9, 2026, highlight the ongoing and intensified efforts by Thai authorities to prevent the illegal export of controlled substances through the Kingdom’s aviation hubs.

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The operation unfolded at the international departures terminal in the Mai Khao subdistrict of Thalang district. The first interception occurred at approximately 11:00 a.m. when customs officers flagged a black Pierre Cardin suitcase belonging to 18-year-old Philippine national L. C. G. A thorough search of the luggage revealed 14 vacuum-sealed packages containing cannabis flower, with a combined weight of 14.5 kilograms including the packaging. Guzman reportedly admitted ownership of both the suitcase and its illicit contents.

Approximately two hours later, at around 1:00 p.m., officers conducted a second targeted inspection involving a green SWISH NAVY suitcase owned by Thai national P. P. The search uncovered 16 vacuum-sealed packages of cannabis flower weighing 17.6 kilograms, including packaging. Similar to the first suspect, Phutsiang confessed to authorities that the suitcase and the concealed narcotics belonged to her.

Two women were arrested at Phuket International Airport on the same day after officers found more than 32 kilogrammes of cannabis flowers hidden in their luggage. The suspects, one Thai and one Filipino, were intercepted in the international departures terminal before attempting… — Thenationthailand (@Thenationth) July 10, 2026

Following the seizures, both women were formally charged with attempting to export goods without completing mandatory customs procedures. In addition to customs violations, they face severe offenses under Thailand’s Narcotics Code, the Traditional Thai Medicine Wisdom Protection and Promotion Act, and the Ministry of Public Health’s Controlled Herbs Notification regarding cannabis. The suspects and the seized contraband were subsequently handed over to investigators at the Sakhu Police Station to advance the legal proceedings.

The joint operation was conducted by customs officers stationed at Phuket Airport in close coordination with the Sakhu Police. Authorities emphasized that these arrests are part of a broader, intensified enforcement strategy designed to curb the illegal exportation of cannabis through international airports. Despite changes in domestic regulations regarding the plant, the export of cannabis remains strictly prohibited. Officials noted that customs personnel are continuously strengthening baggage inspections and outbound passenger screening protocols to detect and intercept smuggling attempts before they reach international destinations.

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As the judicial process moves forward, law enforcement agencies remain vigilant in their mission to dismantle transnational smuggling networks and enforce strict export regulations.

-Thailand News (TN)