Chiang Mai Named Third-best City In The World

CHIANG MAI, Thailand — The northern Thai city of Chiang Mai has been officially named the third-best city in the world in the prestigious Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards 2026, cementing its status as a premier global destination and the second-highest-rated city in Asia. The remarkable achievement places the historic hub ahead of several major regional competitors, including Bangkok, Siem Reap, and Tokyo.

Chiang Mai Crowned Best City in Asia by Travel + Leisure for 2025

The comprehensive survey, conducted by the US-based travel magazine, gathered responses from more than 207,000 readers who cast over 661,000 votes across more than 10,088 global travel-related businesses and destinations. The extensive evaluation covered a wide array of categories, ranging from hotels, resorts, and airlines to islands, national parks, and tour operators, providing a holistic view of the global travel industry’s top performers based entirely on reader experiences.

In the highly competitive World’s Best Cities category, the historic Mexican city of San Miguel de Allende claimed the top spot with a score of 93.07, followed closely by Kyoto, Japan, at 92.02. Chiang Mai secured the third position with an impressive score of 91.88, successfully outperforming other renowned regional destinations such as Hoi An in Vietnam, Siem Reap in Cambodia, and the Japanese capital of Tokyo.

Readers of the publication highlighted several defining characteristics that contributed to the city’s exceptional ranking. Voters specifically praised Chiang Mai’s rich Lanna cultural heritage, its abundance of historic temples, its celebrated local cuisine, and its breathtaking natural scenery. Furthermore, the renowned hospitality of the local population was cited as a crucial factor in the city’s strong showing, reflecting its enduring popularity among international travelers seeking authentic cultural and nature-based experiences.

This latest international accolade significantly bolsters Thailand’s ongoing strategic efforts to reinforce its position as a leading global tourism hub. Tourism officials and industry stakeholders are expected to leverage the prestige of the Travel + Leisure award to drive future promotional campaigns, not only for Chiang Mai but for other premier Thai destinations as well. The recognition serves as a powerful testament to the country’s ability to deliver world-class tourism experiences that resonate deeply with a global audience.

Bangkok named the 2nd best city in the world by ‘Time Out’

As the city continues to welcome a steady influx of global visitors, local authorities remain focused on preserving the unique appeal that earned them this global recognition. By maintaining its rich cultural attractions, traditional experiences, and stunning natural landscapes, Chiang Mai is poised to sustain its competitive edge on the world stage.

-Thailand News (TN)