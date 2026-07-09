Welsh Music Icon Bonnie Tyler Dies At 75

FARO, Portugal — Bonnie Tyler, the legendary Welsh singer whose raspy vocals and epic power ballads defined a generation of pop and rock music, has died at the age of 75. She passed away on July 8 at a hospital near her home in Faro, Portugal, following a prolonged battle with a severe illness.

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According to a statement released on her official social media channels, the iconic vocalist had been hospitalized since May after undergoing emergency intestinal surgery. She was subsequently placed in a medically induced coma and spent the past two months recovering in intensive care. Despite extensive medical efforts, she died unexpectedly as a result of complications stemming from her original illness.

Born Gaynor Hopkins in the Welsh town of Skewen, Tyler was raised in a working-class household by her mother and a coal-miner father. Her musical journey began in her teenage years, performing cover songs in local pubs and clubs while working at a grocery store. Her raw talent eventually caught the attention of a scout, leading to a record deal with RCA in 1975. Adopting her famous stage name and collaborating with the songwriting duo Ronnie Scott and Steve Wolfe, she released her debut single, “My! My! Honeycomb,” in 1976. However, it was her 1977 international breakthrough, “It’s a Heartache,” that introduced the world to her signature raspy voice—a distinct vocal texture that emerged following surgery to remove nodules from her vocal cords.

Eager to transition from country-rock to arena rock, Tyler signed with Sony in the early 1980s and partnered with the bombastic songwriter Jim Steinman. This collaboration yielded her magnum opus, “Total Eclipse of the Heart.” Originally conceived as a theatrical piece for a Nosferatu production and initially offered to Meat Loaf, the sprawling seven-minute track was trimmed for radio and released in 1982. Featuring E Street Band members Roy Bittan and Max Weinberg, the song became a monumental global success, hitting number one on the charts in the United States, the United Kingdom, and numerous other countries. The theatrically gothic music video, filmed in a former English asylum, became synonymous with the MTV era and cemented her status as a global pop culture icon.

Rest In Peace Bonnie Tyler 🙏🏻 The artist leaves behind an incredible legacy. Forever remembered. pic.twitter.com/L9kDOks2qS — 🎸 Rock History 🎸 (@historyrock_) July 9, 2026

Tyler’s momentum continued through the decade with the release of “Holding Out for a Hero” for the 1984 film Footloose, and “Here She Comes,” a collaboration with Eurodisco pioneer Giorgio Moroder that earned her a Grammy nomination. While her mainstream international stardom eventually waned, she maintained a robust career, releasing over a dozen albums and securing significant chart success across mainland Europe. Notably, a French-language duet of “Total Eclipse of the Heart” with Kareen Antonn spent ten weeks at the top of the French charts. After a brief hiatus following her 2005 album Wings, she returned to the studio, culminating in her final studio release, The Best Is Yet to Come, in 2021.

Tyler is survived by her husband, property developer Robert Sullivan. Her passing has prompted an outpouring of grief from fans and colleagues across the global entertainment industry. Among the tributes was a heartfelt public message from acclaimed actress Catherine Zeta-Jones, who is married to Sullivan’s cousin. Zeta-Jones remembered Tyler not only as an extraordinary artist with unparalleled vocals but also as one of the funniest people she had ever met, fondly recalling how the singer had performed at her wedding.

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As the music world mourns the loss of one of its most distinctive voices, tributes continue to pour in for the Welsh icon whose raspy anthems will remain a staple of global pop culture for generations.

-Thailand News (TN)