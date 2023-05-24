Singer Tina Turner dies at age 83

Singer Tina Turner died on Wednesday at the age of 83, one of her representatives confirmed. Known as the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll, she is considered one of the greatest artists in history.

The singer, dancer and actress Tina Turner during the Foreign Affair: The Farewell Tour.

The singer, dancer and actress Tina Turner during the Foreign Affair: The Farewell Tour. Photo: Les Zg.




Singer and actress Tina Turner died on Wednesday at the age of 83 at her home in Küsnacht, near Zurich, Switzerland, after a long illness, a family spokesman said in a statement. Born in Brownsville, Tennessee, on 26 November 1939, she was based in Switzerland and had held Swiss nationality since 2013.

Her iconic songs include What’s Love Got to Do with It and ‘The Best’.

Tina Turner, whose real name was Annie Mae Bullock, was a famous singer, songwriter, dancer and actress, the queen of rock for decades. With her distinctive voice and the energy of her legs, no one has managed to combine soul with rock’n’roll like her.

Tina Turner retired from the world of music in 2009 at the age of 70, leaving behind a 50-year career, more than 200 million records sold and a legacy of 22 albums, 12 studio, 3 live and 7 compilations. He also received 21 Grammy Award nominations, of which he won eight awards.

“With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model”, the statement from the artist’s spokesperson said.

