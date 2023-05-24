Thai Meteorological Department Warns of Thunderstorms and Intense Heat Across Thailand
The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has warned of thunderstorms and heat across multiple regions.
Summer Storm Pounds Upper Thailand
The TMD has forecasted in their daily weather report on Wednesday (May 24th) that western and southwest winds are covering the Andaman Sea in the southern parts of Thailand and in the Gulf of Thailand.
By Goongnang Suksawat
