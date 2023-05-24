Thai Unemployment Hits Three-Year Low

Old Isuzu truck with workers sitting on top of it in Ubon Ratchathani. Photo: Ilya p.









BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand’s jobless rate hit a three-year low in the first quarter of this year, declining to 1.05% from 1.15% in the last three months of 2022 as recovery strengthened in the crucial tourism industry.

Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy grew faster than expected in the first quarter, driven by the continued pickup in the travel sector – a key source of jobs that was decimated by the pandemic.

According to a statement by the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC), employment increased 2.4% in January-March from a year earlier, up from a 1.5% rise in the previous three months.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn,

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau of Thailand

