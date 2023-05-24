Ten People Injured After Bus Accident in Songkhla









Ten people have sustained injuries after a bus from Bangkok heading to Hat Yai that was carrying 30 passengers crashed in Songkhla.

The Rattaphum Police were notified of the accident on Tuesday morning (May 23rd) on the Asia Road in the Kamphaengphet sub-district, Rattaphum district.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

