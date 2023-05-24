Illegal migrants caught on western border in Kanchanaburi
KANCHANABURI: Forty-nine Myanmar nationals were arrested and charged with illegal entry in Thong Pha Phum district early on Wednesday.
Two elephants rescued from sink hole in Kanchanaburi forest
Following a tip-off, they were found hiding in a teak forest near Moo 1 village in tambon Tha Khanun of Thong Pha Phum district by soldiers from the Surasee Task Force and Thong Pha Phum police.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Piyarat Chongcharoen
BANGKOK POST
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.