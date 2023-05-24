Illegal migrants caught on western border in Kanchanaburi

Traffic signs in Kanchanaburi

Traffic signs near Prasat Muang Sing Historical Park in Kanchanaburi. Photo: yeowatzup.




KANCHANABURI: Forty-nine Myanmar nationals were arrested and charged with illegal entry in Thong Pha Phum district early on Wednesday.

Two elephants rescued from sink hole in Kanchanaburi forest

Following a tip-off, they were found hiding in a teak forest near Moo 1 village in tambon Tha Khanun of Thong Pha Phum district by soldiers from the Surasee Task Force and Thong Pha Phum police.

