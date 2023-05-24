Korean Man Dies After Crashing Motorbike into Roadwork Sign in Pattaya

Beach Road in Pattaya near Walking Street

Beach Road in Pattaya near Walking Street. Photo: Ruslik0.




A Korean man who was reportedly well-known locally in Pattaya passed away in a motorbike accident.

Young Korean Man Fakes His Own Abduction in Pattaya for Thai Girlfriend’s Expenses

Rescue workers from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation rushed to a road in front of Pattaya 7 School in the Pattaya area at 04:00 AM this morning, May 24th, to aid a 34-year-old Korean man who had crashed his motorbike into a roadwork sign and been knocked unconscious.

