Korean Man Dies After Crashing Motorbike into Roadwork Sign in Pattaya
A Korean man who was reportedly well-known locally in Pattaya passed away in a motorbike accident.
Young Korean Man Fakes His Own Abduction in Pattaya for Thai Girlfriend’s Expenses
Rescue workers from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation rushed to a road in front of Pattaya 7 School in the Pattaya area at 04:00 AM this morning, May 24th, to aid a 34-year-old Korean man who had crashed his motorbike into a roadwork sign and been knocked unconscious.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.