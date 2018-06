A European-born man committed suicide at the Great Mosque at Mecca, in the proximity of the Kaaba, Islam’s holiest shrine.

The Frenchman threw himself off the roof of the Grand Mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, according to Saudi and French officials on Saturday.

“A foreigner threw himself from the roof of the Grand Mosque in Mecca” to the courtyard below, “resulting in his instant death,” Saudi police told the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

