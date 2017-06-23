Five Arrested Over Foiled Attack on Mecca Mosque – Riyadh

Saudi Arabia’s security forces have detained five terror suspects, including a woman, over a failed plot to attack the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca, the Saudi Interior Ministry said Friday.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — In a statement cited by the Saudi-owned Al Arabiya news channel, the ministry said the plot targeted worshippers who gathered at Islam’s holiest site to celebrate the month of Ramadan.

The five suspected extremists were allegedly part of a cell. A total of three terror groups were involved in the plot – two in Mecca and one in Jeddah, according to the reports.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International