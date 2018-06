KORAT: A military officer and his wife riding a motorbike died in a collision with a a Mazda SUV in Korat, Nakhon Ratchasima Province, Channel 8 News reported. A 19 year old student driving a new Mazda SUV was injured in the crash and rushed to hospital.

Reports suggest that the heavy motorbike and the SUV had been driving at an estimated speed of 160 kph.

– TN