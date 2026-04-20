Foreign Riders Performing Stunts Cause Outrage in Phuket

PHUKET — A video showing foreign motorcyclists performing dangerous stunts in the car park of a shopping mall in Phuket has ignited widespread online outrage, with residents demanding urgent action from authorities after footage emerged of riders using the area as a private racetrack.

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The clip, captured at Robinson Chalong in Muang district and shared on a local Facebook page, shows motorcyclists executing risky maneuvers including high-speed wheelies and aggressive acceleration through the parking facility. The riders are seen weaving between parked cars with little regard for safety, their loud engine noises echoing through the area and disturbing nearby businesses and residents. The Facebook post accompanying the video described the scene as “street racing,” though the activity took place on private property rather than public roads.

The footage quickly went viral, drawing sharp criticism from Phuket residents who expressed frustration over what they perceive as persistent inaction by authorities. Many questioned the effectiveness of law enforcement in managing such incidents, noting that dangerous riding by foreign tourists has been a recurring problem in the province for years. “Every high season, the same thing happens. They come here, rent motorcycles and think they own the roads,” one commenter wrote. “Where are the police when this is happening?”

PHUKET — 25 March 2026, A foreign tourist has drawn widespread concern after being filmed performing a wheelie on a motorcycle in the middle of busy traffic in Phuket. A 31-second clip shared on a local Facebook page shows the man accelerating and lifting the front wheel of his… pic.twitter.com/E3DQMejcmK — Khaosod English (@KhaosodEnglish) March 25, 2026

The online backlash has led to growing calls for stricter measures and heavier penalties to prevent similar events in the future. Some community members have urged local officials to respond decisively to enhance public safety and maintain order, noting that the car park is often used by families with young children and elderly shoppers who would be vulnerable in the event of an accident. The fact that the stunts were captured on video and shared widely has only added to the sense of embarrassment, with residents arguing that Phuket’s reputation as a family-friendly destination is being damaged by the behaviour of a reckless minority.

Authorities have yet to announce any action against those involved in the incident, though further investigation is anticipated. Police have not confirmed whether they have identified any of the riders or whether charges will be filed. The demand for stronger enforcement continues to grow as the community awaits official responses, with some residents threatening to escalate the matter to provincial authorities if local police fail to act.

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The incident also raises broader questions about motorcycle rental practices in Phuket, where foreign tourists can often rent powerful bikes with little more than a passport and a cash deposit, regardless of whether they hold a valid motorcycle license or have any experience riding in Thailand’s challenging traffic conditions. Until rental regulations are tightened and enforcement is visibly stepped up, residents fear that videos of reckless foreign riders performing stunts will continue to surface, each one a fresh reminder of what happens when tourism and public safety collide. For now, the riders in the Robinson Chalong video remain unidentified and unpunished, and the community is left wondering whether anyone in authority is paying attention.

-Thailand News (TN)