Biking Group in Pattaya Raises Safety Concerns After Performing Stunts on Road

Motorcycle racing gang in Thailand
A video showcasing a group of motorcyclists performing stunts on public streets in Pattaya has gone viral on social media, sparking concerns about safety and potential imitation among young viewers.

The full 3 minute and thirty second video, posted by a Facebook user named “ลูกเฒ่าแก่ ขี้เมา” and titled “Pattaya Must Rise like Fire,” features a group of over 10 motorcyclists performing wheelies and other maneuvers on Pattaya’s Second Road and Sukhumvit Road. The 3-minute clip has garnered significant online attention, attracting likes, comments, and shares, while also raising alarm among the local community.

