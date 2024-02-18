Biking Group in Pattaya Raises Safety Concerns After Performing Stunts on Road

A video showcasing a group of motorcyclists performing stunts on public streets in Pattaya has gone viral on social media, sparking concerns about safety and potential imitation among young viewers.
Pattaya Police Conduct Late-Night Surveillance to Deter Street Racing
The full 3 minute and thirty second video, posted by a Facebook user named “ลูกเฒ่าแก่ ขี้เมา” and titled “Pattaya Must Rise like Fire,” features a group of over 10 motorcyclists performing wheelies and other maneuvers on Pattaya’s Second Road and Sukhumvit Road. The 3-minute clip has garnered significant online attention, attracting likes, comments, and shares, while also raising alarm among the local community.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By Aim Tanakorn
The Phuket Express
+ There are no commentsAdd yours