Fire Guts Garbage Landfills in Phuket Town

TN
Firefighters extinguishing a fire
Estimated read time 1 min read

A fire gutted garbage landfills in the Phuket City Municipality near Saphan Hin Public Park in Phuket Town.

Emissions from landfills in Lop Buri and Sa Kaeo affecting thousands

The Phuket City Municipality told the Phuket Express that they were notified of the fire at 2:00 A.M. on Saturday in the early morning (February 17th). Firefighters with fire engines from the Phuket City Municipality, the Wichit Municipality, and the Rassada Municipality arrived at the scene. The fire spread widely across the landfill site.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

More From Author

+ There are no comments

Add yours

Leave a Reply