Fire Guts Garbage Landfills in Phuket Town

A fire gutted garbage landfills in the Phuket City Municipality near Saphan Hin Public Park in Phuket Town.
Emissions from landfills in Lop Buri and Sa Kaeo affecting thousands
The Phuket City Municipality told the Phuket Express that they were notified of the fire at 2:00 A.M. on Saturday in the early morning (February 17th). Firefighters with fire engines from the Phuket City Municipality, the Wichit Municipality, and the Rassada Municipality arrived at the scene. The fire spread widely across the landfill site.
By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express
