Emissions from landfills in Lop Buri and Sa Kaeo affecting thousands









Thousands of residents in Hua Samrong sub-district in Lop Buri Province have been complaining about smoke and a foul odour emanating from a burning landfill operated by the municipal office of Tha Wung sub-district.

Many have complained that the smell and smoke are penetrating their houses, even though they have closed their doors and windows, adding that they are mostly concerned that their children will develop respiratory problems.

