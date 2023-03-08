Wanted Russian Man Arrested at Phuket Airport for Alleged Illegal Drug Importation
The Phuket Immigration Office told the Phuket Express that on Wednesday (March 8th) they have arrested MR. ALEKSANDR KHUBBEEV, 37, a Russian national.
He is a wanted suspect with an arrest warrant from a Thai criminal court issued on February 16th, 2023, for the accusation of importing and selling illegal Category 1 drugs (methylenedioxyamphetamine MDA).
Full story: tpnnational.com
By Goongnang Suksawat
TPNNational
