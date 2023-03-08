Wanted Russian Man Arrested at Phuket Airport for Alleged Illegal Drug Importation

March 8, 2023 TN
Inside the Phuket International Airport terminal

Inside the Phuket International Airport terminal. Photo: Hartmann Linge.




The Phuket Immigration Office told the Phuket Express that on Wednesday (March 8th) they have arrested MR. ALEKSANDR KHUBBEEV, 37, a Russian national.

He is a wanted suspect with an arrest warrant from a Thai criminal court issued on February 16th, 2023, for the accusation of importing and selling illegal Category 1 drugs (methylenedioxyamphetamine MDA).

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
TPNNational



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Mercedes-Benz 1124 fire truck

Fire Damages Building In Kata, No Injuries Reported

March 7, 2023 TN
Sino-Portuguese townhouses on Thalang Road in Old Phuket Town

Support for Expo 2028 Phuket Bid Exceeds One Million Public Votes

March 7, 2023 TN
Phuket International Airport (HKT) entrance

Russian Arrested at Phuket Airport for Entering and Staying in Thailand without Proper Documents

March 4, 2023 TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Motorcycles parked on a Pattaya street around midnight

Pattaya Woman Nabbed For Stealing Tourist’s Motorcycle While He Was Vomiting On The Side Of The Road

March 8, 2023 TN
Phanthai Norasing in Mueang Samut Sakhon District, Thailand

One dead, another seriously injured in Samut Sakhon plane crash

March 8, 2023 TN
Crystal meth rock

Huge Haul of Meth Pills, Crystal Meth Seized in Lampang

March 8, 2023 TN
Garbage in a area of an operating landfill

Emissions from landfills in Lop Buri and Sa Kaeo affecting thousands

March 8, 2023 TN
Inside the Phuket International Airport terminal

Wanted Russian Man Arrested at Phuket Airport for Alleged Illegal Drug Importation

March 8, 2023 TN