Phuket street

Swedish-Russian Man Arrested in Phuket for Alleged Assault and Extortion

TN

On May 15th, 2025, Phuket Immigration officials reported to the Phuket Express the arrest of a suspect identified only as Mr. Oleksandr, a 25-year-old man with Swedish/Russian nationality.

Five Russians jailed in Phuket crypto abduction case

He was apprehended at the Phuket International Airport’s international departure terminal and subsequently taken to the Chalong Police Station on charges related to an alleged night theft.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

You May Also Like

More From Author

+ There are no comments

Add yours

Leave a Reply