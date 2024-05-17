Thailand to Host PRIDE NATION SAMUI INTERNATIONAL FESTIVAL

BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand is gearing up to host the “PRIDE NATION SAMUI INTERNATIONAL FESTIVAL” at Koh Samui Island next month. The grand celebration is set to welcome tourists from around the globe and show Thailand’s support for an inclusive society.

Thailand to bid to host 2028 World Pride

This upcoming festival will take the theme ‘Let’s Join PRIDEradise’ and is organized under the cooperation of the Thai government and private agencies, namely the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Surat Thani Province, and RS MULTIMEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT.

The festival is expected to transform Samui Island into a hub for celebrating Pride Month for tourists from around the world, particularly from Southeast Asia. It proposes a tourism and economic boost ahead of Samui’s peak season, by attracting over 100,000 tourists.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Woraprat Lerpaisal

National News Bureau of Thailand

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!