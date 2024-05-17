Cub loose in Bang Pakong in Chachoengsao is a tiger, not a tiger

An inspection has revealed that a feline cub, which got loose recently in Chachoengsao province, is a tiger, not a liger, as claimed by the owner, said the director general of the National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation Department.

Atthaphon Charoenchansa said the owner apparently made the claim that it was a liger to avoid legal consequences, because a liger, the hybrid offspring of a lion and a tiger, is not a protected species in Thailand, unlike a tiger, whose owner must obtain a permit to import or own.

By Thai PBS World

