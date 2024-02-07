Over 5,000 ‘Muay Thai’ boxers gathering to set world record

More than 5,000 Muay Thai boxers from Thailand and 60 other countries took part in a ceremony to pay respects to Muay Thai teachers during the Amazing Muay Thai World Festival 2024, held on Tuesday at the Rajabhakti Park in Hua Hin to commemorate world Muay Thai Day.

Hua Hin Ready for Amazing Muay Thai Festival

The event was presided over by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and was attended by Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, Defence Minister Sutin Klungsang, Culture Minister Sermsak Pongpanich, Tourism and Sports Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol and Army Commander-in-Chief General Charoenchai Hinthao.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

