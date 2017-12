BANGKOK — Seven defendants were sentenced to between 12 and 19 years in prison for the savage murder of a disabled bread vendor in broad daylight nearly two years ago.

For the brutality of the murders, the Criminal Court sentenced four of the defendants to 18 years in prison for second-degree murder 20 months after they used knives and bricks to kill Somkiat Srichan in Bangkok’s Lat Phrao district.

By Khaosod English