BANGKOK, 26th December 2017 (NNT) – Weeks of running in a charity marathon by Thailand’s rock-star, Toon Bodyslam, has officially concluded in Mae Sai District of Chiang Rai Province.

At the end of the cross-country marathon, donations totaled 1.16 billion baht as Artiwara ‘Toon Bodyslam’ Kongmalai reached his destination at the Thailand-Myanmar border checkpoint in Mae Sai District.

