Daesh Has Own Travel Agencies in Europe, Analyst Says

While Germany is on alert amid a rising terrorist threat and the recent arrests of potential Islamists who have allegedly been plotting terror attacks in the country, Sputnik Germany talked to a researcher in the field of Islamism, Sigrid Herrmann-Marshall, about the instruments Daesh uses to carry out their activities in the European and beyond.

Daesh has its own travel agencies in Europe, one of which has been operating in the German city of Duisburg, an expert on terrorism and Islamism, Sigrid Herrmann-Marshall, told Sputnik.

With the help of such an agency, it is easy to send Daesh fighters from Germany to the Middle East under the guise of tourist trips, the researcher argued.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International