Israel calls on its citizens not to travel to Europe

Israeli travellers must avoid travelling to Turkey, the Israeli Counter-Terrorism Bureau announced yesterday, calling on Israelis who are currently in Turkey to “leave immediately.”

The bureau warned the Israeli vacationers against travelling to Europe during the Jewish holidays season in anticipation of possible terrorist attacks that could be carried out by Daesh.

“Motivation of world jihadi organisations—including Daesh and other operatives inspired by them—remains high at this time to carry out terrorist attacks around the world,” the bureau noted.

The Israeli travel warning included some Middle Eastern countries such as Jordan and Egypt, especially the Sinai Peninsula.

Full story: middleeastmonitor.com

Middle East Monitor