Tuesday, December 26, 2017
Thai arrested for helping Lao employees who overstayed their visas

Nong Khai city and the Mekong River
A Thai man was arrested at the Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge checkpoint in Nong Khai province on Monday after he allegedly helped three Lao nationals who had overstayed their visas in their attempt to return to Laos.

Pol Colonel Pallop Surikyakul na Ayutthaya, Nong Khai immigration chief, said Sompong Sansuk, 40, of Ubon Ratchathani province, had confessed that he was the foreman at a rubber plantation in Amnat Charoen province and the three Lao men from Vientiane province had worked with him, overstaying their visas.

Full story: The Nation

By Kamthon Kongsombat
The Nation

