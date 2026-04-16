Fire Ravages Cannabis Drying Warehouse in Nakhon Ratchasima Industrial Estate

NAKHON RATCHASIMA — A massive fire tore through a cannabis drying and storage warehouse in the Suranaree Industrial Estate in Muang district on Tuesday, causing extensive damage to the facility before firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control. No injuries were reported, though officials are still evaluating the full extent of the financial and structural damage.

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Firefighters received the alert at 5:05 a.m. and arrived at the scene within minutes. Crews from Nong Bua Sala Municipality led the response, supported by the Sawang Metta Nakhon Ratchasima rescue unit and additional fire engines dispatched from Nakhon Ratchasima Municipality. Despite the intensity of the flames, the combined efforts of the firefighting teams managed to contain the blaze within an hour, preventing it from spreading to nearby buildings within the industrial estate.

The warehouse owner told authorities that the facility was occupied by a lessee believed to be from Bangkok, and that he himself was unaware of the incident until after it had already occurred. The operator leasing the facility is now assessing the financial impact resulting from the damage, which could be substantial given the specialised nature of the equipment and the value of the cannabis products being dried and stored on site.

NAKHON RATCHASIMA — 15 April 2026, a fire severely damaged a warehouse used for drying and storing cannabis in the Suranaree Industrial Estate in Muang district early on Tuesday, officials said. pic.twitter.com/p3xu57CkDb — Khaosod English (@KhaosodEnglish) April 15, 2026

Following the containment of the fire, forensic police from Division 3 began combing through the charred remains of the warehouse to determine the fire’s origin. Investigators have not yet ruled out any possibilities, including accidental causes such as electrical faults or equipment malfunction, as well as potential human factors. The scene remains under examination, and officials have indicated that a full report is expected in the coming days.

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The incident has raised concerns among industry observers, who warn that fires of this nature could disrupt local cannabis operations if safety measures are not reinforced. With Thailand’s legal cannabis industry still relatively young and expanding rapidly, experts are calling for enhanced safety protocols in storage and processing facilities across the region, particularly those handling dried plant material which can be highly combustible under the right conditions. Authorities have emphasised the need for a thorough investigation to uncover the cause of the blaze and to provide recommendations aimed at preventing similar incidents in the future. The findings will help guide improvements in industrial safety standards within the area, as officials work to balance the growth of the cannabis sector with the imperative of workplace and environmental safety.

-Thailand News (TN)