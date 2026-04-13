Fire at Landfill in Phuket Extinguished After 30-Hour Battle

PHUKET — Firefighters have finally extinguished a blaze at the Phuket City municipal landfill after a battle lasting 30 hours, authorities announced on Monday.

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Phuket City Mayor Supachok La-ongpetch said the fire was declared completely put out with no smoke remaining at the site at 12:26 a.m. on Monday. Even so, firefighters remained on guard at the location just in case any hot spots re-emerged, he said.

The fire was first reported at approximately 3:00 p.m. on Saturday in landfill cells four and five at the municipality’s integrated waste disposal centre in the Saphan Hin area of Muang district. The blaze was initially brought under control but flared up again on Sunday, forcing crews to redouble their efforts. The mayor ordered the deployment of additional water trucks and fire engines from across the province to help contain the fire and prevent it from spreading to other cells.

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All local bodies in Phuket were earlier told to stop sending trash to the dump until the situation was fully under control. Nearby residents were also advised to avoid outdoor activities where possible on Sunday, to wear face masks against inhaling the smoke and dust rising from the burning dump, and to closely follow official announcements. It was still not known when the dump would again be open to deliveries of rubbish, with authorities expected to assess the site for structural damage and safety before resuming normal operations.

-Thailand News (TN)