1,680 Kg Of Crystal Meth And Ketamine Recovered From Modified Asphalt Truck In Phitsanulok

PHITSANULOK, Thailand — Police have seized approximately 1,680 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, commonly known as “ice,” along with 50 kilograms of ketamine, from a modified asphalt truck in Muang district of Phitsanulok province, marking one of the largest narcotics interdictions in the region in recent years. Three suspects have been taken into custody in connection with the operation.

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Police Lieutenant General Sayam Boonsom, commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, stated that officers had been conducting surveillance on a suspected drug trafficking network for an extended period prior to the seizure. Intelligence indicated that a substantial quantity of illegal narcotics was to be transported from a northern province using an asphalt truck that had been specially modified with concealed compartments designed to evade detection during routine inspections.

The vehicle was traveling through Phitsanulok province en route to Saraburi, where authorities believe the drugs were intended to be stored in a warehouse before distribution to Bangkok and surrounding provinces. Based on real-time intelligence, police established a coordinated roadblock in Muang district to intercept the truck. Two scout vehicles that had been traveling ahead of the truck to survey the route, along with the asphalt truck itself, were stopped and subjected to thorough searches.

During the inspection, officers discovered hidden compartments within the truck’s structure containing packages of crystalline substances. Laboratory testing confirmed the materials to be crystal methamphetamine and ketamine, both classified as Category 1 narcotics under Thai law due to their high potential for abuse and severe health consequences.

One of the three detained suspects, identified only as “Pongsak,” reportedly told investigators that he had been paid approximately two million baht for each successful delivery and acknowledged having completed five prior runs without detection. His statements are being verified as part of the ongoing investigation into the broader trafficking network.

The Metropolitan Police Bureau, in coordination with the Office of the Narcotics Control Board and regional law enforcement agencies, has emphasized that drug trafficking operations of this scale represent a significant threat to public health and community safety. Crystal methamphetamine and ketamine are associated with severe physical and psychological harm, including addiction, cognitive impairment, and increased risk of violent behavior.

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Under Thai narcotics law, the possession, transportation, or distribution of Category 1 substances carries severe penalties, including lengthy imprisonment and substantial fines. In cases involving large quantities, prosecutors may pursue charges that can result in life imprisonment or capital punishment, depending on the circumstances and the role of the accused within the criminal enterprise.

The seizure in Phitsanulok underscores the evolving tactics employed by trafficking networks, including the use of commercial vehicles and industrial equipment to conceal illicit cargo. Authorities have noted that modified trucks, construction vehicles, and agricultural machinery have increasingly been utilized to transport narcotics across provincial boundaries, complicating detection efforts.

Police Major General Sayam indicated that the investigation would continue to focus on identifying additional participants in the network, including suppliers, financiers, and distributors. Forensic analysis of the seized substances, digital devices recovered from the suspects, and financial records is underway to map the operational structure and trace the origins of the narcotics.

Thailand remains a key transit point in regional drug trafficking routes, with criminal networks exploiting the country’s transportation infrastructure to move illicit substances to domestic and international markets. The Royal Thai Police and partner agencies maintain coordinated operations to disrupt these networks through intelligence-led enforcement, border security enhancements, and international cooperation.

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For communities affected by drug-related crime, authorities have reiterated the importance of reporting suspicious activity to police through confidential channels. Public awareness campaigns and community-based prevention programs continue to play a central role in reducing demand and supporting individuals seeking treatment for substance use disorders.

-Thailand News (TN)