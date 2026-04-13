Fight Over Electric Vehicle Charging at Pattaya Station

PATTAYA — Two electric vehicle drivers were involved in a physical fight after a dispute over a charging queue at a station in Pattaya, Chonburi, on April 12, 2026, in an incident that highlights growing tensions at EV charging facilities as adoption of electric vehicles continues to rise across Thailand.

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The altercation, which was captured on video and quickly shared online, prompted intervention from bystanders who stepped in to separate the pair. The incident occurred at an EV charging station located at a PTT petrol station near the Chaiyapruek intersection on Sukhumvit Road. The facility has four charging units with eight charging heads, along with designated parking spaces both in front of and behind the chargers for active charging and waiting vehicles.

According to Mr. Thana, 56, the owner of the video clip, the dispute began at around 3:00 p.m. on April 11. He had travelled from Pathum Thani to attend an agricultural fair in Chon Buri and had pre-booked a charging slot at the station. While waiting in his car, he witnessed two men arguing loudly over queue positions. One driver claimed he was parked correctly, while the other insisted he had been waiting longer and accused the first of improperly using a charging head in a space reserved for waiting vehicles.

The disagreement escalated into a physical confrontation, with both men exchanging blows. Thana intervened alongside other members of the public to calm the situation and separate the individuals, after which both parties eventually dispersed without further incident. No injuries or legal action were reported in connection with the altercation, and authorities have not issued an official statement.

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The case underscores the challenges facing Thailand’s rapidly expanding EV market. The station allows customers without prior bookings to access charging points, which may contribute to confusion and disputes over queue priority. As EV ownership continues to rise, ensuring orderly access to charging facilities remains a key concern for both operators and drivers. The expansion of EV infrastructure and the development of clearer guidelines for usage may help prevent similar confrontations in the future, according to observers. Authorities have not yet indicated whether any changes to charging protocols or enforcement measures will be considered in response to the incident.

-Thailand News (TN)