Polish Tourist Stabbed in Sattahip Over Dog Walk Dispute, Woman Surrenders

SATTAHIP — Authorities in Sattahip, just a 20-minute drive south of Pattaya, have successfully pressured and negotiated the surrender of a Thai woman suspected of stabbing a Polish tourist during a dispute while both parties were walking their dogs near Khao Chi Chan School in Bang Saray on the evening of April 10.

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The victim, identified as Mr. M. B. M., 54, sustained a serious chest injury in the incident. He was rushed to Queen Sirikit Naval Hospital, where officials later confirmed that he is now out of life-threatening condition and recovering.

Police, district officials and local administrative units launched a coordinated operation later that night, surrounding a residence near the scene of the stabbing. After sustained negotiations, the suspect, identified as Jindaporn Field, 51, voluntarily surrendered to authorities without further incident.

Thai Woman Surrenders After Stabbing Polish Man in Sattahip Officials and police in Sattahip negotiated the surrender of a Thai woman accused of stabbing a Polish man after a dispute while walking dogs. The incident happened on the evening of April 10, 2026, near Ban Khao Chi… pic.twitter.com/h6GVRJq5aU — Pure Guava (@pureguava10300) April 11, 2026

According to initial statements, the confrontation began when both parties were walking their dogs and an argument broke out after the animals came into contact with one another. The situation escalated as tensions rose. The suspect claimed that the confrontation intensified when the victim allegedly attempted to assault her elderly foreign husband, prompting her to use a knife in self-defense. She then returned home before authorities arrived at the scene.

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Authorities have taken the suspect to reenact the scene as part of the ongoing investigation before transferring her to Sattahip Police Station for formal charges and further legal proceedings. Police have stated that the case remains under investigation as officers gather additional evidence and witness statements to determine the full sequence of events leading up to the stabbing. No formal charges have been announced at this stage, and further updates are expected as the investigation progresses.

-Thailand News (TN)