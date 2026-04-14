US Secretary of State Marco Rubio Sends Songkran Greetings to Thailand

BANGKOK — United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio has issued an official greeting to the people of Thailand, marking the commencement of the Songkran Festival and the Thai New Year with a pledge of closer ties and a reaffirmation of the enduring alliance between the two nations.

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In a statement released on April 12, 2026, Rubio extended “warmest wishes” on behalf of the United States, wishing the Thai public a season defined by renewal, health and prosperity. The message serves as a diplomatic gesture intended to reinforce the historic bond between the two countries during one of Thailand’s most significant cultural celebrations.

The Secretary of State took the opportunity to reaffirm the “enduring friendship and alliance” that the United States maintains with the Kingdom. Highlighting the strategic importance of the relationship, Rubio emphasized a commitment to mutual security and economic growth. Significantly, the statement also included formal congratulations to the recently formed Thai government under Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

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Rubio expressed eagerness for closer bilateral cooperation, stating that the United States looks forward to “working closely together to make Thailand and America safe, strong, and prosperous.” The message concluded with a traditional celebratory greeting, signaling a positive trajectory for U.S.-Thai relations as the Kingdom enters the new year. The gesture comes at a time of global uncertainty, with both nations facing shared challenges including regional security concerns and economic pressures stemming from ongoing geopolitical tensions.

-Thailand News (TN)