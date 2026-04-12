Thai PM Anutin Wishes Nation a Happy Songkran Holiday

BANGKOK — Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has extended warm well-wishes to the public for the Songkran holidays, encouraging people to celebrate with family while prioritising safety and responsibility as festivities get underway across the kingdom.

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In a message posted on the government’s Thai Khu Fah page on Sunday, Anutin wished the public happiness during the traditional New Year festival and urged them to travel safely. He reiterated key safety reminders, including avoiding drink-driving and ensuring adequate rest throughout the holiday period. “Enjoy your time to the fullest, travel safely, and spend quality time with your family,” he said, adding: “If you drink, don’t drive, and make sure you get enough rest.”

Songkran 2026: Thailand Gearing Up for World’s Biggest Water Festival

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Thailand is preparing to welcome the world for an unforgettable Songkran 2026. From traditional cultural rituals to high-energy water fights, the 11th Thai Water Culture Festival is set to be the most… pic.twitter.com/AgrEgxQJjF — Thenationthailand (@Thenationth) April 11, 2026

Authorities across the country have stepped up safety and traffic measures to ensure revellers can celebrate without incident. Festivities have already begun in several provinces, with Phuket among the first to see lively celebrations. In Patong, particularly along the famous Bangla Road, large crowds of Thai and foreign tourists gathered on the first day of Songkran to take part in water-splashing activities amid sweltering heat. Visitors armed with water guns filled the streets, while vendors set up stalls selling water-play equipment and drinks. Authorities, including tourist police and local officials, were deployed across the area to maintain order and assist visitors. Along Patong Beach, tourists also flocked to the shoreline to relax, swim and join in water fights, with some bringing water guns into the sea along the three-kilometre stretch of beach. An official opening ceremony for the Songkran Festival Patong 2026 is scheduled for later in the day, featuring live music, traditional performances and entertainment expected to draw large crowds.

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In the Northeast, a Thai-Lao Songkran festival was held along the Hueang River in Loei’s Na Haeo district, featuring a traditional parade of decorated “flower trees” from local communities as well as performances showcasing local identity. The event also included merit-making ceremonies, ritual bathing of Buddha images and water-pouring ceremonies for the elderly. In Nakhon Ratchasima, the Korat Grand Songkran Festival opened with a mix of cultural activities and entertainment. A highlight was a national stir-fried noodle competition and a speed-eating contest in which participants raced to finish one kilogramme of Korat noodles within ten minutes. As the nation celebrates, the prime minister’s message of responsible revelry and road safety remains at the forefront of official guidance for the holiday period.