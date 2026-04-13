Foreigners Spray Graffiti on Pattaya Shop

PATTAYA — Closed-circuit television footage has captured two foreign nationals spraying graffiti on a shop in Pattaya, causing damage to private property in an early morning incident that has sparked concern among local residents.

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The incident occurred at 2:23 a.m. on April 12, 2026, outside a pet food shop on Pattaya Third Road near Soi Chalermprakiat 21. The act left a large graffiti marking reading “LAUPS” on the shop’s metal roller door, with paint also seeping through gaps and damaging internal glass surfaces.

According to CCTV recordings, the two men approached the front of the shop together. One, wearing a white shirt and carrying a bag containing spray paint cans, carried out the vandalism while the other, dressed in black, acted as a lookout. The graffiti was completed in approximately six minutes before both individuals fled the scene. At the site, the metal shutter was found defaced with the large design, while some paint had penetrated through gaps in the door, causing further damage to the interior.

The shop owner, 41-year-old Methee Chawna, said the issue was discovered by staff in the morning, who alerted him to the damage. He acknowledged that while graffiti can be considered a form of art in some contexts, such actions directly harm the property of others and are not welcome when done without permission. The owner has since filed a report with police as evidence and has requested that authorities track down those responsible for legal action.

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Local residents have expressed concern that incidents of this nature could affect public order and the image of the area if not properly controlled or prevented. Authorities are expected to review the CCTV footage and continue efforts to identify and apprehend the suspects. Further updates will depend on the progress of the investigation and any subsequent legal proceedings.

-Thailand News (TN)