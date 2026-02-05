German Man Arrested for Pro‑Gaza Graffiti Spree on Koh Phangan

KOH PHANGAN – A German tourist known online as “Mr Spray” has been arrested for allegedly spray‑painting pro‑Gaza and other political messages across more than 40 locations on Koh Phangan, triggering a police investigation and widespread public criticism.

The suspect, identified as 58‑year‑old T. H., was tracked by Immigration Bureau Division 2 to a hotel in Bangkok’s Sao Chingcha area and arrested on February 4 under a warrant issued by the Koh Samui Provincial Court. He was later transferred to Koh Phangan police station.

Police stated he faces charges of damaging state property and illegal graffiti, with messages including “SAVE GAZA” and “LIBRE” found on roadside signs, electricity poles, rubbish bins, and kilometer markers across the island.

In a statement to Khaosod English prior to his arrest, the German national said he loved Thailand and had visited frequently since 2001, but was disturbed by changes on Koh Phangan, including what he described as a growing Israeli presence. He claimed he believed some “war criminals” were residing in Thailand, which motivated his actions.

Authorities have not publicly addressed his statements, focusing instead on the vandalism charges. The case highlights the legal consequences of defacing public property in Thailand, regardless of the content or intent of the graffiti.

The suspect remains in police custody as formal charges are prepared. Court proceedings are expected to follow in accordance with Thai law.

