Grenade Found Near Thai Base in Sisaket as Border Talks End Without Deal

SISAKET – Thailand’s Second Army Region has moved to reassure the public after a 40‑millimeter grenade was fired from Cambodia into Kantharalak district in Si Sa Ket province on Thursday morning, highlighting continued tension along the border despite ongoing diplomatic efforts.

The grenade was discovered near an operational base in the Phlan Hin Paet Kon area. Military officials confirmed no Thai personnel or civilians were injured and no damage was reported. Security forces immediately sealed off the area and launched an investigation.

Cambodian authorities reportedly described the incident as a “lapse in discipline” by newly deployed troops and stated that those involved had been reprimanded.

In a statement on its official Facebook page, the Second Army Region said the situation remains under control and emphasized that there was no exchange of fire. Security around the base has been tightened as a precaution.

The incident comes just after the first special Regional Border Committee (RBC) Secretariat meeting of the year between Thai and Cambodian forces ended without agreement on Tuesday and Wednesday in Trat province. Rear Admiral Parach Rattanachaipan, a Royal Thai Navy spokesman, said the talks stalled after Cambodian delegates raised border demarcation issues beyond the RBC’s mandate.

Thailand maintains it was sincere and flexible within the agreed framework but could not proceed once discussions moved outside those boundaries. Both sides expressed openness to future dialogue.

The RBC talks were intended to build on a joint statement from the December General Border Committee meeting, which aimed to end last year’s deadly clashes that killed 42 Thai soldiers and an unspecified number of Cambodians. Thai forces have since regained control of several strategic outposts near the Preah Vihear Temple area.

-Thailand News (TN)