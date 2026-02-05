German Man Detained for Damaging Election Banners in Nonthaburi

NONTHABURI – A 61-year-old German national was detained on February 4 for tearing down political campaign banners supporting People’s Party candidate Sutat Meesiri in Bang Yai district, Nonthaburi. The vandalism occurred on two consecutive days, prompting the candidate to file a complaint with local police.

German Man Arrested for Pro‑Gaza Graffiti Spree on Koh Phangan

According to authorities, two banners were damaged on February 1, repaired and rehung, only for six more to be torn down the following day at the same location. Surveillance footage helped identify the suspect, who later admitted to removing the signs during his morning runs, believing they posed a safety hazard.

Sutat Meesiri met with the German national at the police station, where the man apologized, expressed regret over his lack of awareness regarding Thai election laws, and offered 2,000 baht in compensation. Satisfied with the apology and restitution, Sutat withdrew his complaint to focus on his campaign.

German Tourist Accused of Stealing Cash from Phuket Spa

Police Colonel Siraphop noted that while there was no malicious intent, damaging political materials is illegal, especially during election periods. The foreigner was formally warned not to repeat such actions. With the matter resolved amicably, Sutat Meesiri has resumed his campaign efforts in Constituency 6.

-Thailand News (TN)