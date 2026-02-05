Foreigner Arrested After Hijacking SUV in Terrifying Koh Samui Joyride

SURAT THANI – A foreign national, believed to be under the influence or experiencing hallucinations, was arrested on Koh Samui on Thursday after forcibly dragging a driver from his SUV and speeding off with the victim clinging to the vehicle for 3.5 kilometers.

Intoxicated Foreigner Steals Taxi From Checkpoint and Crashes into Utility Pole in Pattaya

The incident occurred on Highway 4169 in front of the Isan Krok Yai restaurant in Bo Phut subdistrict. Witnesses reported the man, approximately 35 years old and of unidentified nationality, running into the road and attempting to open doors of moving cars before flagging down an Isuzu SUV used for airport transfers.

When the Thai driver opened his door, the foreigner pulled him from the vehicle, climbed into the driver’s seat, and sped toward the Bo Phut intersection. The driver managed to cling to the door as the SUV accelerated, alarming onlookers.

Police from a nearby checkpoint pursued on a motorcycle and coordinated with Bo Phut officers to stop the vehicle at the Bo Phut T-junction, about 3.5 kilometers from the hijacking site.

SURAT THANI – A foreign man believed to be experiencing hallucinations has been arrested on Koh Samui after dragging a driver from his SUV and taking off, forcing the driver to cling to the side of the moving vehicle for 3.5 kilometres, police said on Thursday. Listen to or read… pic.twitter.com/sC7sviy1RG — Bangkok Post (@BangkokPostNews) February 5, 2026

The suspect was taken to Bo Phut Police Station but was unable to provide a coherent statement. He underwent medical and drug testing before charges were filed.

The driver, who was en route to pick up airport passengers, said he initially stopped to offer help. “He spoke incoherently and suddenly yanked me out. I jumped up and held onto the vehicle,” the driver recounted.

Foreigner Steals Car and Crashes into Van in Phuket

A local witness said she and other bystanders were too afraid to intervene because the man appeared to be hallucinating.

-Thailand News (TN)