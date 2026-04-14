Body of Myanmar National Recovered at Base of Cliff on Koh Larn

PATTAYA — A 28-year-old Myanmar national has been found dead after apparently falling from a cliff on Koh Larn, a popular tourist island off the coast of Pattaya in Chon Buri province, with authorities estimating he had been dead for at least 72 hours before his body was discovered.

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Police were alerted to the discovery of a body at a paragliding area near Pha Yak, a cliff on the southern side of the island, at 4:00 p.m. on Monday, said Police Lieutenant Kriangkrai Kaewphiphop, deputy investigation chief at the Pattaya City police station. Police, forensic officers, a doctor and rescuers from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation were dispatched to the scene.

Rescue personnel and police officers had to trek to the mountaintop, more than 300 metres above sea level, in an area used as a take-off point for paragliding. A search of the nearby cliff edge led officers to discover the body approximately 20 metres below. The deceased was found lying face-down, wearing a black T-shirt, black jeans and white sandals. Due to the steep and treacherous terrain, rescue workers had to abseil down the cliff using ropes to recover the body, a process that took nearly an hour.

PATTAYA – A 28-year-old Myanmar national was found dead after apparently falling from a cliff on Koh Larn, a popular tourist island off the coast of Pattaya in Chon Buri province on Monday afternoon. Listen to the story or get the full story in the 1st comment. pic.twitter.com/eSU1R3jhlN — Bangkok Post (@BangkokPostNews) April 14, 2026

A preliminary examination could not determine the cause of death as the body was in an advanced state of decomposition. The body will be sent to the Institute of Forensic Medicine at the Police General Hospital in Bangkok for a full post-mortem examination. At the top of the cliff, police found a black bag containing a thermal blanket, a mobile phone, a smartwatch, two containers of sleeping pills and a passport identifying the deceased as a 28-year-old Myanmar national. His name has been withheld pending notification of relatives.

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Suthipong Bunmachai, head of the foundation’s water rescue unit, said paragliders in the area had reported a foul smell, which prompted them to look down from the cliff. It was then that they spotted the body and immediately alerted police. Investigators have suggested that the man may have been resting near the cliff edge before slipping and falling to his death. However, officers have stated that the exact cause of death will be confirmed only after forensic results are received, and no conclusions have been drawn at this stage.

-Thailand News (TN)