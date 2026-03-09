Japanese Man Allegedly Stabbed by Transgenders in Pattaya

PATTAYA — A Japanese man was reportedly stabbed by two transgender individuals in a Pattaya hotel early on March 9, triggering conflicting accounts of the incident that police are now working to untangle.

The incident occurred at a hotel in central Pattaya, where police found two transgender women in the lobby and the injured 61-year-old victim, identified as Yuzuki, in a room with a severe cut to his right wrist. He received first aid at the scene before being transported to Pattaya Bhattamakun Hospital for further treatment.

Suspect’s Account

According to police reports, the altercation began after 27-year-old Suthat, one of the transgender individuals, met Yuzuki outside Baywalk Residence on Pattaya Beach Road and was invited to his room. Suthat claimed that Yuzuki attempted to assault her, leading her to call a friend for assistance when no one responded to her cries for help.

In response to the alleged attack, Suthat stated she used scissors to stab Yuzuki in self-defense. She reported that her friend arrived shortly after the stabbing, which triggered Yuzuki to release her. Suthat emphasized that her friend was not involved in the assault.

Victim’s Account

Conversely, Yuzuki accused the two transgender individuals of attacking him and stealing 5,000 baht from his possession. The conflicting accounts have created a complex investigative challenge for local police.

Investigation Challenges

Experts have noted that cases involving differing testimonies often complicate legal proceedings, making thorough investigations crucial. Witnesses and additional evidence play key roles in resolving such disputes, as authorities must weigh both versions of events against physical evidence and witness statements.

Ongoing Concerns

The incident has highlighted ongoing concerns regarding safety and the need for clear, unbiased legal processes in tourist regions like Pattaya, where interactions between foreign visitors and local residents can sometimes lead to violent confrontations.

Legal Proceedings

Both transgender individuals have been taken into custody for further questioning. Authorities are gathering more evidence and witness statements to ascertain the events accurately, with an aim to provide clarity and fairness for all parties involved as the investigation continues.

