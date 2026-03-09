Twelve Minor Quakes Hit Surat Thani Over Two Days

SURAT THANI — Twelve minor tremors have rocked a subdistrict in the southern province of Surat Thani over two days, with the strongest measuring magnitude 3.5, though no damage has been reported from the seismic events.

Residents in Khao Pang subdistrict of Bang Ta Khun district reported feeling the shaking, but local authorities have confirmed no injuries or property damage resulting from the earthquake cluster.

Seismic Data

The Geological Disaster Operations Centre of the Department of Mineral Resources reported that between March 8 and 9, a cluster of 12 earthquakes with magnitudes ranging from 1.7 to 3.5 had been recorded as of 5:30 a.m. on Monday. The strongest quake measured magnitude 3.5 at a depth of 1 kilometre and occurred on March 8 at 5:41 p.m., providing a distinct jolt felt by local residents.

Geological Cause

The centre said the quakes were caused by movement along the Khlong Marui fault, which is oriented in a northeast–southwest direction and moves in a left-lateral strike-slip motion. This fault system is one of Thailand’s active fault lines, stretching across several southern provinces, including Surat Thani, Krabi, Phang Nga, and Phuket.

It belongs to a group of faults that run parallel to the Ranong fault system and also move in a left-lateral strike-slip manner, with some reverse vertical movement contributing to the seismic activity.

Regional Context

Southern Thailand sits atop several active fault systems capable of producing earthquakes, though significant damaging quakes are relatively rare in the region. The Khlong Marui fault has been monitored closely by Thai geologists as part of ongoing efforts to understand seismic risks in the peninsula.

Monitoring Continues

Authorities continue to monitor the situation for any further seismic activity. Residents in the area have been advised to remain aware of safety procedures in the event of stronger tremors, though no heightened alert has been issued following this cluster of minor earthquakes.

